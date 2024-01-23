Listen live
WHAT'S HOT:
Olathe, Kansas - January 13, 2024: Local retailer limits Stanley Tumbler sales due to latest craze
Shutterstock/Matt Fowler KC

Stanley Cup Theif

Kristin Monica 2 hours ago The Latest, Kristin's Blog Leave a comment

 

Look I’m not here to judge, so even though I don’t understand the Stanley Cup trend, I can respect that it’s a thing for others…

I DEFINITELY don’t get why one woman tried to steal $2500 worth of Stanley Cups. Literally she loaded them up into her cart and then just walked on out of the store. She was able to load them into her trunk, her back seat, and even front seat. Dang that sounds like a LOT of cups!

How many cups is $2500 worth?

Make your guesses now… lock it in.

.

.

.

.

.

65

Honestly I thought it would be more than that for $2500!

And… yeah she got arrested. Cops caught up with her as she was pulling onto the highway.

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Privacy Policy | Public File | Contest Rules | FCC Applications | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer
Copyright 2024, Y107. All Rights Reserved