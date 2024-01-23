Stanley Cup Theif

Look I’m not here to judge, so even though I don’t understand the Stanley Cup trend, I can respect that it’s a thing for others…

I DEFINITELY don’t get why one woman tried to steal $2500 worth of Stanley Cups. Literally she loaded them up into her cart and then just walked on out of the store. She was able to load them into her trunk, her back seat, and even front seat. Dang that sounds like a LOT of cups!

How many cups is $2500 worth?

Make your guesses now… lock it in.

.

.

.

.

.

65

Honestly I thought it would be more than that for $2500!

And… yeah she got arrested. Cops caught up with her as she was pulling onto the highway.