Stadium Show NEEDS

If you’re headed to Ed Sheeran or Beyoncé at Arrowhead Stadium, or plan to ever see a show in a venue, these things I bought for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour came in CLUTCH!!

First of all, the clear bag. Pretty much any venue wants you to have a clear bag anymore as it makes security easier, so it’s best to just get the bag. I bought this one, as it’s cute, but at Arrowhead, they allowed up to 12x12x6.

Arrowhead will allow one factory-sealed 20 ounce water bottle through security, and for the warmer weather shows, you will absolutely need that, so if you want more space for stuff, this is a better bag… it’s the biggest allowed in the stadium:



I’ve spent years at concerts going “I’m young, my ears will be FIIIIINE” but honestly, the volume can cause overwhelm and anxiety, not to mention your ears will be ringing for at least an hour after the show! During Taylor, my watch gave me about a dozen “noise notifications” saying “Just 10 minutes at this level can cause temporary hearing loss.” It was LOUD, not just the music but the crowd, and I was SOOOOOO happy to have my Loop Earplugs. They’re weird at first, and I would warn you to try them out before you go to a concert, because you feel like you CAN’T hear for a bit. Once your brain gets used to the lower sound level, everything is SO much more enjoyable. Plus they look like jewelry in your ear!

I am OBSESSED with this purchase. I knew it was going to be hot and I wanted a fan, and you KNOW you’re going to need that backup battery for charging. Plus, sometimes the flashlight on your phone is not strong enough in the dark. This purchase covers all three! The tiny fan is so powerful, my friends and I all cooled off with it on high. Plus, I was taking so many pictures and videos that my phone hit 20% about halfway through the concert. I plugged it into this and didn’t pay attention, I just looped it over my wrist and had the cord dangling. It didn’t hinder any pictures or anything, and about an hour later I was at 85% battery!! HIIIIGHLY recommend this for every concert and festival from here on out!



FORTUNATELY it didn’t rain on us (despite the forecast saying it was going to storm the whole week leading up to the show), but I’m still so glad I grabbed these ponchos JUST in case. They’re clear, so you don’t have to hide your amazing outfit, and now we have these for any future outdoor shows or activities! Plus they fold up very small they fit in any bag!



What else have YOU bought for a concert that came in clutch?