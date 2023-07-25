Skittles + Mustard? WHAT??

Apparently August 5th is National Mustard day and Skittles decided to hop on board… file this under WHY DOES THIS EXIST IN THE WORLD???

The official release said they’ve created the quote “first of it’s kind SKITTLES that combines their tangy mustard flavor with our iconic chewy texture to deliver this unique summer treat.” Yeah… that’s what you want… chewy mustard. EW. I like mustard. I like Skittles… but this is a big HECK NO from me! If you’re interested, you can enter to win a bag on the Mccormick website… which is the only way you’re likely to get a bag as they have a little tour for the product and it’s not coming ANYWHERE near Missouri!