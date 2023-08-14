We still have a few more weeks of Summer, so if you’re out in the heat for any extended period of time (and even if you’re not), you need to drink WATER!!

Know the signs of dehydration:

dry mouth or cracked lips

headaches

dizziness

fatigue

dark-colored urine

Now those symptoms mean you should probably drink some water, but these symptoms mean you should probably head to urgent care:

abnormal breathing

fast pulse

low blood pressure

lethargy

The CDC recommends drinking 8 ounces of water every 15-20 minutes that you’re outside in the heat. And remember, it’s best to drink water before you feel thirsty.