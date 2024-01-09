Selena Gomez was Unimpressed with the Golden Globes Host

Selena Gomez cannot hold a poker face, nor should she have to.

The Golden Globes host Jo Koy has had a lot of backlash since the award show for his jokes that put the powerful women of 2023 as the butt of them.

About Taylor Swift, he said “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL – on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.” and when the camera shot to Taylor, she took a sip of her drink and was not amused.

And after he took a shot at the Barbie movie reducing it to this joke “The key moment in Barbie is when she goes from bad breasts, cellulite, and flat feet. Or what casting directors call…character actor.” Selena Gomez can be seen in the audience shot, slowly sinking her head into her hands, clearly NOT amused by the joke. It didn’t land at ALL with the rest of her table, either.

What did you think of Jo Koy’s hosting abilities Sunday night?