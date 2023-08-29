Selena Gomez Releases “Single Soon”

Selena Gomez is thrilled that “Single Soon,” her new track, is anticipated to make a strong entry on the Billboard Hot 100 singles list. However, in response to a fan post on Sunday advertising the anticipated top 20 debut, Gomez said that although she is excited, she now has more important things to attend to.

Selena said, “Broke my hand and had surgery.” She continued, “I don’t care about selling anything. I’m just happy to make music with my friends.”

“Single Soon” was released on Friday, and she said, “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

Selena has been working on her eagerly awaited third studio album, but there has been no word on a release date or title.

