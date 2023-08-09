Sandra Bullock Helps Raise Donations For ALS Association After Partner’s Death

Due to Sandra Bullock’s tragic loss of her longtime spouse, Bryan Randall, there has been a significant increase in donations to an ALS group and awareness of all ALS patients. According to the ALS Association’s top brass, the organization has witnessed a big increase in donations in the 24 hours following Bryan Randall’s passing after a three-year fight with the disease. According to reports, donations are up 500% from this time last year.

The family is requesting donations to the ALS Association rather than flowers. That message is undoubtedly being heeded by Sandra’s supporters, and the ALS Association expresses gratitude for the “amazing outpouring of support in honor of Bryan.” According to the organization, the donations would “help our urgent work to make ALS a livable disease through local care, national advocacy, and global ALS research.”

If you’d like to donate, you can do so here.