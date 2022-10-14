RIP Hagrid: Robbie Coltrane Dies at the Age of 72

Robbie Coltrane has died at the age of 72.

He brought all Harry Potter fans so much joy in the form of the lovable game-keeper Hagrid. He also was famous for the ITV detective drama Cracker, and played Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in the James Bond films, GoldenEye and The World is Not Enough.

His agent, Belinda Wright, confirmed his death in a statement, saying he passed away in the hospital. She called him a “unique talent” and mentioned that his role as Hagrid “brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world.

She said “For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to call his agent, I shall miss him.”

Another representative with his agency, William Morris Endeavor, told NBC News that Robbie had been ill and wasn’t active recently.