Rapper Coolio Dead At 59

The Grammy award winning rapper passed away in LA yesterday at age 59.

On Wednesday (Sept. 28), the rapper’s manager Jarez Posey confirmed Coolio’s passing. He was visiting a friend in Los Angeles when he was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor. Officials suspect cardiac arrest, although a cause of death has yet to be determined.

Many stars have expressed their condolences on hearing of the news of Coolio’s death. Michelle Pfieffer who stared in the movie ‘Dangerous Minds’ that featured the Grammy winning song “Gangster’s Paradise”