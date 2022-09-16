Before You Go… Post Malone Set List Revealed!

Tomorrow night, the wait is over, as Post Malone returns to St. Louis! So what tracks will he play?

I have a friend who NEEDS to know every track on the set-list before every concert. She says it’s so she can make a playlist to get prepped for the show. For me, I’ve always felt like it’s a spoiler. I’d almost rather be surprised.

So for those of you who need to know, here’s the reported set-list for the tour before you head out to see him tomorrow night. As expected, it’s Twelve Carat Toothache heavy.

1. Reputation

2. Wow

3. I Like You (A Happier Song)

4. Wrapped Around Your Finger

5. Better Now

6. Psycho

7. Candy Paint

8. I Fall Apart

9. Euthanasia

10. Stay

11. Go Flex

12. Circles

13. Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol

14. Take What You Want

15. When I’m Alone

16. Over Now

17. Rockstar

18. Insane

19. Cooper Up

20. Sunflower

21. One Right Now

22. Congratulations

All that being said, there’s no guarantee this will be the exact list for each show, which allows for some element of surprise at least. Did your favorite make the list? ~Carson