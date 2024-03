DoorDash put out a report of our Easter candy consumption, and according to THEIR studies, American’s like EASTER candy more than Halloween candy!

But what does each state think is the best candy? Overwhelmingly the answer for the country is Reese’s Eggs, with Cadbury Crème Eggs coming in second. Missouri ALSO chose Reese’s Eggs, FINALLY meaning I can get on board with Missouri’s answer in one of these polls!

So what is YOUR favorite thing to find in your Easter basket?