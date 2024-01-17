Take the Plunge in Columbia March 9th!

Get ready to show how tough you are!

Y107 invites you to the Annual Polar Plunge event happening at the Bass Pro Shops Lake on March 9th from noon until 2 p.m. And the theme is: Aloha Polar Plunge!

If you’ve never plunged before, this event is a unique opportunity to show your bravery as you support local Special Olympics Missouri athletes by walking, running or crawling into the frigid winter waters.

In 2023, the Columbia Plunge had 203 plungers and raised more than $60,400! Lrt’s see if we can beat that this year!

This one-of-a-kind day promises a fun atmosphere complete with music, funny costumes and lasting memories for everyone!

Click here to sign up!