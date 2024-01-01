Pick for Nick Recaps

For the past couple of weeks I’ve been asking you to give song recommendations that we can all listen to. These can be songs that you’ve been listening to on repeat recently, or songs you just really want to share with someone. With 3 weeks down let’s get into the songs you Pick for Nick!

Pick for Nick #1 “Padam Padam” Kylie Minogue

I’m glad this request came in because I had known the name Kylie Minogue, but I wasn’t familiar with her work at all. I had no idea how long Kylie Minogue had been in the music game. It’s actually impressive. I was told to ask my mom about her music and she quoted a song back to me which I thought was pretty impressive. For this song specifically I really like the production. It has a very dark and mysterious sound to it. Paired with Minogue’s vocals it doubles down on that sound. Am I crazy to say I hear a little bit of Britney Spears in this sound?

Pick for Nick #2 “Silent Running” Gorillaz

Silent Running was a request from Josh in Jefferson City and all he said for his reason is “synths” and I can totally relate to that. This song jumps right into a sound that I love with synths paired with a little whistle. They repeat this sound again during the chorus which is definitely my favorite part of the song. The verses are great as well, the voice almost lulls me, but in a good way. I don’t even realize I’ve already gotten through the verse until I hear the synths kick back in for the chorus. I like the way their vocals playing along with the synth sound throughout the chorus as well. Gorillaz is a group I wasn’t familiar with at all and I received some hate for not knowing any of their work but I have now been enlightened.

Pick for Nick #3 “APT” Rosé ft. Bruno Mars

This recommendation came in from Anne who said this song is like an anti depression pill. First off, I love when a song can serve a much deeper need for someone like this song has. I was wary of this song at first just because I didn’t really get what they were trying to say with the chorus. But now that I’ve gotten past that I have been able to enjoy this song a lot. I love the punk kind of vibe of this song, and my favorite part of this song has to be the bridge that the two artists do leading into the chorus. Both artists do it separately, and then together, and each of them kill it. I’ll put this out there too. I miss Bruno Mars man. I know he’s put out a couple songs now as of recent, but we need to get this man back in the booth.

Got a song you’d like to see featured on Pick for Nick? Submit it in the form below!