LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 15, 2011: Paul Reubens, aka Pee Wee Herman, winner of the Visionary Award at the 2011 Spike TV Scream Awards at Universal Studios. October 15, 2011 Los Angeles, CA
‘Pee Wee Herman’ Actor Paul Reubens Dies At 70

18 hours ago

Actor Paul Reubens, better known to the world as Pee Wee Herman, has died at the age of 70 after a battle with cancer. It was announced on his official Facebook page that Reubens died Sunday, after he “bravely and privately fought cancer for years”. It also included this note from Reubens himself: “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years  I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters.  I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.” Reubens created the Pee Wee Herman character in the late 70’s, and became an icon in the mid-80’s with the movie Pee Wee’s Big Adventure and the TV series Pee Wee’s Playhouse. He also appeared in movies like Mystery Men, Batman Returns, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

RIP to a silly, weird, lovable man and character!

