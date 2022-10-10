One Mom Goes Viral Over Warnings About Hocus Pocus 2

I started seeing the “marked safe from Hocus Pocus 2 casting spells through my TV” on Friday on social media. At first I thought maybe it had triggered some smart home devices, which would have been funny, as we haven’t heard that for a while… but no.

I finally googled it and found that a woman in Texas is warning people about the dangers of Hocus Pocus 2!

Jamie Gooch said “Do not watch this film. Everybody thinks it’s fake and innocent, but they could be casting any type of spell that they want to, anything could be coming through that TV screen into your home.”

Watch the full news report here.

I finally watched it over the weekend, and I thought it was positively DELIGHTFUL! Enough references to the first one, while still being a fresh story that made you laugh AND cry!