Nominees for the Toy Hall of Fame

What was your favorite toy growing up?

The Toy Hall of Fame debuted back in 1998, and unsurprisingly, on of the very first toys inducted into it was Barbie… which is why in the year of Barbie, she’s not a nominee… but Ken is!

They unveiled their 2023 finalists and Ken is leading the pack, BUT other nominees include Cabbage Patch Kids, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Battleship, Bop It, and Connect Far.

WOWWWW… what a hard category!

Usually only THREE go into the hall of fame, and while Ken has current notoriety, I kind of feel like he falls into the Barbie category (I mean, he was more of an accessory to Barbie).

In MY PERSONAL hall of fame, I was OBSESSED with the Bop It. I EXCELLED at it! Also, how are Cabbage Patch Kids NOT already in the Hall of Fame.

Do you think Ken can come out on top this year?