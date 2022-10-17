New Rihanna Music??? FINALLY???

The rumor mill is swirling!

According to Hits Daily Double, Rihanna is releasing new music WAY before she graces the Super Bowl stage in February!

No one is truly confirming or backing the rumor this publication is claiming, but Rihanna DID change her profile picture on Twitter shortly after it was released, seemingly signifying a new era.

The rumor is that RiRi will have TWO brand new songs on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack!

There were rumors swirling back in 2020 that Rihanna was going to be CAST in Black Panther, which were quickly debunked…

What do you think? Is it true? Share your theories in the comments!