Missouri Special Olympics Needs Your Love & Support

The Special Olympic Missouri (SOMO) is looking for volunteers for the upcoming State Outdoor Games on Oct. 13-15, in Jefferson City.

SOMO has plenty of volunteer positions left available and strongly encourages the community to come out and support Missouri Special Olympic athletes.

The SOMO State Outdoor Games will officially kick off with the Opening Ceremony at Binder Sports Complex at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. The games will held at Binder Sports Complex, Blair Oaks High School, Capital City High School, Oak Hills Golf Center, Adkins Stadium and SOMO’s Training for Life campus.

Sign up to volunteer now!