17th Annual Miracles for Kids Radiothon Is Coming Feb. 23-24!

The 17th annual Y107/Missouri Credit Union Miracles For Kids Radiothon to benefit MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital is coming up on February 23rd and 24th!

We can’t wait to get caught up with our many Miracle kids and families, and meet so many new faces. As we await the grand opening of the new CMN Children’s Hospital, we will once again host the event with our own walls, as we continue the mission to make even MORE miracles happen this year, in RECORD numbers!!

Between the economy and the after-effects of the last couple of years, we know times are tough for so many families, especially when faced with health concerns and complications for their children. That is why Radiothon remains more critical THAN ever!

Here’s what you need to know:

WHAT: A 2-day radiothon to raise funds for equipment and to cover the costs of lifesaving equipment and support programmatic needs at MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital. And every dollar raised stays right here in Mid-Missouri; helping families you know!

Donate Online

WHEN: Begins Thursday, February 23rd, 2023 through Friday, February 24th 2023, 6am to 6pm each day

During the event, text “MIRACLE” to 51555 to make a donation and get it matched thanks to A-1 Containers and A-1 Disposal.

On both those days, you can also call the Big O Tires Phonebank at 1-866-970 GIVE (4483).

And thanks to our many sponsors who are making this whole thing possible:

Brian Wear Plumbing, The Joint Chiropractic, Graf & Sons, Crown Power & Equipment, Club Car Wash, Xtreme Body & Paint, Doolittle Trailers, Aurora Organic Dairy, Luecke’s Roofing, Wendy Sprouse, Monnig Industries, Allstate Consultants LLC, Leubbering Oil, Ai Painting Plus, Phyllis Nichols State Farm, Turkey Creek Golf, Level Up, High Street Dentistry, B&H Well Drilling, Blue Sky Restoration, and Caterpillar.