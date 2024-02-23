Mid Mo Made Miracles Happen

$225,100.30!!!

The Miracles for Kids Radiothon with Missouri Credit Union is officially over! We can not say thank you enough to everyone who donated. Because of you, we raised

THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!!

That’s equal to

135,060 hours of music therapy

Crayons for 540,240 kids

135,060 hours of learning when they can’t go to school

Truly another amazing year! On behalf of the kids, families, and staff, we can’t thank you enough!

Did you miss some of the family and staff interviews?

Click here to hear all of the interviews!