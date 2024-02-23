Mid Mo Made Miracles Happen

So Many Miracles, Thanks to You!
The Miracles for Kids Radiothon with Missouri Credit Union is officially over! We can not say thank you enough to everyone who donated. Because of you, we raised
THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!!
Did you miss some of the family and staff interviews?
$225,100.30!!!
THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!!
That’s equal to
135,060 hours of music therapy
Crayons for 540,240 kids
135,060 hours of learning when they can’t go to school
Truly another amazing year! On behalf of the kids, families, and staff, we can’t thank you enough!
Did you miss some of the family and staff interviews?
Click here to hear all of the interviews!