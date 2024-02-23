Listen live
WHAT'S HOT:

Mid Mo Made Miracles Happen

Kristin Monica 17 hours ago The Latest, The Cosmo and Kat Show Leave a comment

So Many Miracles, Thanks to You!

The Miracles for Kids Radiothon with Missouri Credit Union is officially over! We can not say thank you enough to everyone who donated. Because of you, we raised

$225,100.30!!!

THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!!
That’s equal to
135,060 hours of music therapy
Crayons for 540,240 kids
135,060 hours of learning when they can’t go to school

Truly another amazing year! On behalf of the kids, families, and staff, we can’t thank you enough!

Did you miss some of the family and staff interviews?
Click here to hear all of the interviews!

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Privacy Policy | Public File | Contest Rules | FCC Applications | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer
Copyright 2024, Y107. All Rights Reserved