Meet Ashley & Chase Our 2023 Holiday Gift of Family Winners

Dr. Wilshire + his team from Missouri Fertility joined Cosmo + Kat to surprise our 2023 Holiday Gift of Family winners live on Y107.

Congratulations to Ashley & Chase from Ashland on being selected as the 2023 Holiday Gift of Family couple. We had hundreds of entries for the Y107 Missouri Fertility 2023 Holiday Gift of Family opportunity this year and we wish we could award the grand prize to everyone who entered.

If you or a loved one are struggling with infertility please know that you are NOT alone! Please reach out to Dr. Wilshire and his team at Missouri Fertility for any and all questions. 573-443-4511