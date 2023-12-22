Listen live
Meet Ashley & Chase Our 2023 Holiday Gift of Family Winners

The Latest, The Cosmo and Kat Show

Dr. Wilshire + his team from Missouri Fertility joined Cosmo + Kat to surprise our 2023 Holiday Gift of Family winners live on Y107.

Congratulations to Ashley & Chase from Ashland on being selected as the 2023 Holiday Gift of Family couple.  We had hundreds of entries for the Y107 Missouri Fertility 2023 Holiday Gift of Family opportunity this year and we wish we could award the grand prize to everyone who entered.

Chase & Ashley react to winning the Missouri Fertility Holiday Gift of Family…(Taylor’s Version)

 

If you or a loved one are struggling with infertility please know that you are NOT alone!  Please reach out to Dr. Wilshire and his team at Missouri Fertility for any and all questions.  573-443-4511

Previous Gift of Family winners Chloe (baby Vivi) and Pamela surprised Chase + Ashley with some hugs and beautiful flowers.

