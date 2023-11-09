Mean Girls: The Musical Trailer

This looks SO good!

Mean Girls is SUCH an iconic movie, thanks forever to Tina Fey for that masterpiece. It was SO iconic it got the Broadway treatment in 2018, and just like Hairspray, now it’s coming in movie-musical form!

As good as this looks, and I’m so excited to be there on opening day, I do have SOME beef with this trailer. Don’t get me wrong, I LOOOOOVE Olivia Rodrigo’s “Get Him Back,” but if this is a musical, why was there not an OUNCE of the music in this trailer??

So if you were missing that, too, I gotchu.

Like, seriously, this song would have been the freaking PERFECT TRAILER SONG!! Renee Rapp gave me CHILLS here! She was the original Broadway Regina, too, so I cannot wait to see her in this movie!