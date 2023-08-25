Join us in the fight against childhood cancer at our 6th Annual Lizzy’s Walk of Faith 5K on Saturday, September 16th at our new location at Bethel Park in Columbia, MO!

The Lizzy’s Walk of Faith Foundation was created to follow Lizzy’s legacy of compassion, faith and generosity. Lizzy’s spirit and faith will live on and continue to impact others. Following in her footsteps we are committed to finding a cure for Osteosarcoma and won’t stop until we do.

When: Saturday, September 16th

Time: 8:30am-11:00am

Where: Bethel Park, Columbia, MO 4500 Bethel Street

Register for the race here. You can also walk/run the race virtually as well!