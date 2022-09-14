Lizzy’s Walk of Faith 5K Walk/Run This Saturday

Lizzy was an AMAZING angel on earth for her short 10 years that we had with her. Her father John joined Cosmo to share some beautiful stories of inspiration from his daughter.

Join us for the 5th Annual Lizzy’s Walk of Faith 5K Walk/Run at Twin Lakes Park 9/17/22 8a-11a.

The Lizzy’s Walk of Faith Foundation was created to follow Lizzy’s legacy of compassion, faith and generosity. Lizzy’s spirit and faith will live on and continue to impact others. Following in her footsteps we are committed to finding a cure for Osteosarcoma and won’t stop until we do.

Register for the race here. You can also walk/run the race virtually as well!