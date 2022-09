Representation matters!

In accepting her first-ever Emmy award for the Watch Out For The Big Grrrls as Best Competition Show, Lizzo told a story of when she was a little girl, and if you don’t CRY in happiness for Lizzo when watching this acceptance speech, you have a heart of stone!

Here’s this pure moment! I’ve cued it up to her speech, but go back and watch the moment her name was announced, too…