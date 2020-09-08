Middays: 10:00am - 2:00pm



When I was about 13, I quickly realized my childhood dream of becoming a veterinarian was not going to work out when I almost threw up during a science class dissection. The next logical career choice I had was to somehow get involved in the entertainment industry. Somewhere along the road, I fell in love with radio and dreamed of being one of the personalities behind the mic.

I was born in Nashville, Tennessee (you might hear me say ya’ll once in a while), but I mostly grew up in St. Louis. To this day, I am horrible with directions and barely know my right from my left. I still question how I was able to get around a major metropolitan city. Directionally, Columbia is much more manageable. I have been in Mid-Missouri for the past couple of years and I have loved getting to know the people, places and being close to the Lake of the Ozarks.

There are three major loves in my life: mermaids, corgis and Heath Ledger. I have always wanted to become a mermaid and I don’t think I will ever give up on the dream of sprouting a tail. One of the best moments of my life was participating in a mermaid academy in Florida. Aside from being the cutest dogs on the planet, corgis are also the sassiest. I have two stumpy-legged children, Nellie and Dasher, and they are the lights of my life. I am forewarning you, if you ask me about them you might be stuck for hours listening to me brag about my fur-babies. Finally, Heath Ledger is my ultimate celebrity crush. I still hope that his death is the ultimate hoax. If you ever need any worthless information on him, I’m your girl!

I am so excited to live out my dream at Y107 and spend time with each and every one of you listening to some amazing music and talking about all the new trends, food, celebrity gossip and more! Here’s to the amazing memories that will be made together!