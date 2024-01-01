Live Nation Concert Week Is Here w/$25 Tickets!

For the last 10 years, Live Nation has celebrated an epic week, where fans of music and comedy get access to over 5000 shows happening this year, at a price point that doesn’t hit too hard!

This annual program marks the start of the summer concert season, creating excitement among concertgoers as they gear up to fill their calendars with unforgettable live performances from their favorite artists. Live Nation’s limited-time ticket offer encompasses over 900 artists spanning a variety of genres, including Pop, Latin, Hip-Hop, Country, R&B, Rock, Metal, Electronic, Comedy, and more. From 21 Savage, Alanis Morissette, Cage The Elephant, Celeste Barber, Dan + Shay, Dierks Bentley, Feid, Janet Jackson, Meghan Trainor, New Kids On The Block, Peso Pluma, Sean Paul, Thirty Seconds to Mars and beyond, an impressive lineup will be featured in this year’s $25 ticket offer. And that $25 includes most fees.

How to Find Participating Shows: Fans can filter their search on LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek by participating events, venues, or artists. While on the website, fans can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.

How to Buy Tickets: The general on-sale for Concert Week will begin on Wednesday, May 8 at 10 am ET through Tuesday, May 14 at 11:59 pm, or while supplies last at LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.

Concert Week offers something for everyone and features venues of all sizes from clubs and theaters to amphitheaters and arenas. Some of this year’s confirmed artists include:

21 Savage – May 19 @Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL

Boyz II Men – August 3 @Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL

Boyz II Men – August 4 @Starlight Theatre – KC

Hootie & The Blowfish – June 1 @Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL

Janet Jackson – June 21 @Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL

Jason Mraz – July 21 @ Starlight Theatre – KC

Jason Mraz – July 23 @St. Louis Music Park – STL

P!nk – August 10 @Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL

Thirty Seconds to Mars – August 2nd @Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL

Train – July 12 @ Starlight Theatre – KC

Other potential shows that are NOT yet confirmed: