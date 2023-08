This is a real thing hitting Max (formerly HBO Max).

It’s a two-part docu-series, told by each side’s legal teams on their two year divorce battle, which was highly public and incredibly dramatic! They had four kids, several businesses, several houses… so it’s as big of a divorce as you can truly get, and that gets really messy, fast.

Plus with Kanye going through a ton of lawyers…I’m interested to hear what the LAYWERS had to go through in these intense proceedings!

Here’s the trailer: