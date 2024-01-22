Listen live
photo cred Andre Luiz Moreira
Justin Timberlake Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Justin Timberlake Unveils New Song ‘Selfish’

cosmo 2 days ago The Latest, The Cosmo and Kat Show Leave a comment

At his Friday night Memphis concert Justin Timberlake played his new track ‘Selfish’ and released a teaser video for his new album.

Check out the album teaser trailer for  ‘Everything I Thought It Was’ narrated by Benicio Del Toro that Justin played at his Friday night Memphis concert.

JT will be on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (1/25) and he is set to be musical guest on SNL this weekend (1/27) hosted by actress Dakota Johnson.

 

Here is a video of Justin performing the new track LIVE

