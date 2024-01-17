Janet Jackson – June 21 – St. Louis

It’s time to get “Together Again” with Janet Jackson this summer!

Just announced on Instagram Tuesday morning, Janet Jackson is heading back out on the road in 2024 extending her “Together Again” Tour.

“Hey u guys! By popular demand, we’re bringing the Together Again Tour back to North America this summer with special guest Nelly! It’ll be so much fun!”

Seriously, what could be better than the icon with our STL icon Nelly, TOGETHER, at one awesome throwback show? Let alone warm summer concert thoughts sound sooooo good! The Together Again tour features all of Jackson’s hits including “When I Think of You,” “Nasty,” “That’s the Way Love Goes,” “Together Again,” “All For You,” “Escapade,” “Again,” and “If” among so many others.

Tickets go on sale at 10AM Friday, Jan. 19th. Get your tickets here.

But of course, you can Beat the Box office and win them first with Cosmo and Kat this Wed-Friday, as well as with Carson during the Throwback Lunch Wednesday and Thursday, featuring some of Janet’s biggest songs!