Is This Your Adult Diaper Era?

How far would you go to ensure you didn’t miss a single “Eras Tour” song? Some Taylor Swift fans have been wearing adult diapers so they don’t miss a single Taylor moment. One user recorded a pal requesting assistance donning a diaper beneath her glittering gold concert outfit. Another TikToker admitted that during the Houston stop of the tour, she purchased a pack of adult diapers, “The amount of stress and time it took me to get Taylor Swift tickets, I will be getting an adult diaper. Because I’m not missing a minute of it,” she said.

I meaaannn…. it’s not the WORST idea, right?

Have you ever worn an adult diaper to a concert? Would you consider it?