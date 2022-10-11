Listen live
iPhone 14 Dialing 911 on Roller Coasters

Kristin Monica

One of the new features on the iPhone 14 is crash detection, which is GREAT! If you’re in a car accident and you’re stuck and can’t get to your phone to call for help, the phone will call for you!

Except….

This feature has been triggered at least six time when passengers are riding roller coasters at Cincinnati’s King’s Island. Emergency personnel have been triggered to respond, only to find out that the passenger was merely riding a roller coaster.

Similar calls have been made from roller coasters at Six Flags Great America near Chicago!

Apple recommends putting your phone in airplane mode before getting on a roller coaster.

Read more about it here. 

