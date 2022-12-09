Y107 Grants Your Holiday Wishes!

The holiday season is often a time of joy and celebrations, but for some it’s one of the most difficult times of the year. This year, Y107 teamed up with Hibbett Sports, D. Rowes, and Missouri Vein Care to help Mid-Missouri have a happier holiday season, through the services of two amazing charities: LOVE Columbia, and Common Ground in Jefferson City.

While we are no longer accepting wishes, we want you to hear all of the amazing stories of some of your neighbors here in Mid-Missouri.

If you find yourself in need of help at ANY time of the year, please reach out to either of these great organizations. If you live outside Columbia or Jefferson City, they can help direct you to a great resource in your local area.

Cosmo grants Bobbi’s Wish as she and her husband Christopher overcome shocking, major medical issues.

Kristin grants Jerry’s Wish as he recovers from surgery as a single father trying to keep Christmas magical.

Cosmo grants Caitlin’s Wish, as she worries about Christmas as they try to fix their cars and overcome cancer and medical bills.

Carson grants Melissa’s Wish, as she raises 6 kids after adopting her nieces, who were left orphaned after losing their parents in a car accident.

Carson grants Michelle’s Wish, a single mom trying to provide for her kids, as her son faces major medical issues while her daughter heads to college.