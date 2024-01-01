HELP! How Do We Get Our Dog To Stop Humping Other Dogs???

Cosmo + Kat have a 4 year old Cavapoo named Stanley Pup and lil man will NOT stop trying to get a little freaky-deaky with our friend’s puppers! Every time they watch him he is almost immediately trying to get it on with any one of their 3 dogs! Stan is by far the smallest of pretty much all of our friend’s dogs so is that part of it? He is trying to show dominance? Does he just want them to play and if they’re ignoring him he’s “Trying to get their attention”? H-E-L-P!!!

