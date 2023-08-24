Heidi Klum Wants You To Know She Eats MORE Than 900 Calories

Did you hear the rumor that Heidi Klum only eats 900 calories a day to keep her figure? I felt like that was ridiculous to start, and now Heidi is making a point to deny that rumor!

She said “I want to say, I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life, and don’t believe everything that you read.” She also said “It’s really sad because, you know, people read that and they think that and possibly follow that, and that’s not good for [them].”

And she’s right! According to Harvard (yeah, the school), to maintain your current weight, you need to eat your weight x 15 calories. To lose 2 pounds per week, subtract 1,000 from that number. That’s probably more calories than you thought you could eat, huh?

In Heidi’s Instagram Story, she said she weighs 138, so even SHE needs to eat 2,070 calories a day to maintain her weight!

Don’t ever listen to anyone who claims you have to eat only a few hundred calories a day to lose weight. Find a proper nutritionist or doctor to help you figure out that number!