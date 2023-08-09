Have You Done The Taylor Math?

UPDATE below!

Taylor Swift works in mysterious ways…

Tonight’s show in LA is the last of the first American leg. Today is August 9th (or 8/9).

And you may or may not know that Taylor’s lucky number is 13.

So this is… interesting.

The rumor is that the next “Taylor’s Version” album to drop will be 1989. There were a few clues in her Kansas City stop, especially on the Speak Now Release date that had people guessing.

The ORIGINAL version of 1989, Taylor’s 5th studio album, was released on October 27th, 2014. Why is this relevant?

October 27th, 2014 was exactly 8 years, 9 months, and 13 days ago. 8/9 AND Taylor’s favorite number? Something BIG has got to be happening with the Easter Egg QUEEN at tonight’s FINAL performance in the US this year…

ALSO also… it’s been 33 days since the Speak Now release date, as in how OLD Taylor currently is…

So… do you think it’s an announcement or a drop of 1989 Taylor’s Version? Or do you think it’s something else entirely? Or is it nothing at all?

UPDATE:

She DID announce 1989 Taylor’s Version, and I’m still mind-blown at this level of her Mastermind! 8/9… 89… which was 8 years 9 months and 13 days since the OG version came out??? HOW did she even go about figuring that out? And it’s dropping October 27th, exactly 9 years after the original. PLUS 5 vault songs that she says are insane and make this her favorite of the re-records!