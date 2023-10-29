Halloweekend Campus Tracks

We’ll start Campus Tracks off with a regular in the segment Don Tolliver. He’s on a feature in this one with Offset in “Worth it” off of his latest album. Don Tolliver’s verse, the chorus, gives me fall vibes as I’ve been walking campus and seeing the fallen leaves.

Second Campus Track goes to Ronnie Milsap who’s music I have taken a deeper dive into since he made his first appearance on Campus Tracks. This time he’s featured with “Prisoner of the Highway” which features multiple great vocal climaxes. If someone were to say to me, “They just don’t make music like they used to,” this is the song that I’m imagining they’re basing it off of. I honestly agree though I don’t know if I hear many songs that sound like this one.