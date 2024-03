Girl Scout Troop of the Week (March 25-31): Troop 71893

HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 71893!

They’re from Moberly, and have a goal of selling 500 boxes of cookies for their girl scout adventures!

Can you help them out?

Buy Cookies from Troop 71893

If you need some recommendations, here is each girls’ favorite cookie:

Stella- Lemonades

Lilly- Adventurefuls

Vanessa- Lemonades

Ryann- Lemonades

MaKayla- Peanut butter sandwich

Paisley- Lemonades

What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie? Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!