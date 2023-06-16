Google Lawsuit Payout Is Legit?

Apparently this ISN’T a scam. Google owes you money! So how much?

Have you seen the claim on your feed about a $23 million class action lawsuit against Google, and how you’re owed $$$?

I saw it but figured, “SCAM ALERT”! The whole thing sounds ridiculous. It pretty much said Google owes you money if you used the service to look up anything between Oct. 25th, 2006 and Sept. 30th, 2013. Who didn’t do that? Seriously, how many times a day do you use Google?

But apparently it is legit. All you have to do is register for the claim.

Start by going to refererheadersettlement.com and follow the instructions. They’ll email you your claim number. Register that with how you want to receive the money, and then wait for the payout.

So, how much are they sending you? Well, like we said, EVERYONE did this. So… possibly just over $7. In other words,

Thanks for the cup of coffee Google!

Hey, it’s something.