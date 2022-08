In case you missed in your good news, I found this story in a bride group I’m in on Facebook! So Pascale and Nic were on a road trip for Nic to propose when his backpack (with the ring) got stolen… but spoiler alert: It’s on its way back to them. Hear how:

Darryl’s story makes me think of some of the Holiday Wishes we had last year… someone down on their luck who can’t quite get back on their feet! If you’d like to help, here’s the GoFundMe Pascale set up!