Good Burger 2 Is Coming

“Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your order?”

If you’re a millennial, you absolutely recognize that and probably heard it in your head as you read it! The Good Burger movie (from 1997) came out of a sketch from All That, which was basically a kid version of SNL! There’s going to be a sequel! Keenan and Kel are back, along with other All That names you’ll recognize like Josh Server, Lori Beth Denberg and even Carmen Electra!

Good Burger 2 will be available to stream on Paramount + on November 22nd… which may mean I need to finally activate the free account I get with my phone plan, as that’s the FIRST enticing thing for me on Paramount +!

Can I also point out that I don’t think Keenen and Kel have AGED since 1997… what???