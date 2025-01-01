HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 9560!
They’re from Paris, MO, and have a goal of selling 3,000 boxes to donate supplies to the local homeless shelter and animal shelter.
Can you help them out?
If you need some recommendations, here is each girls’ favorite cookie:
Kenzie- Tagalongs
Westlyn- S’mores
Keaton- Thin Mints
Rylan- S’mores
Lena- Samoas
Emery- S’mores
Kaia- S’mores
Kylie- Tagalongs
River- Thin Mints
Annistyn- Samoas
Kyndall- Tagalongs
Willow- Thin Mints
Lauren- S’mores
Sadie- Tagalongs
What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie? Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!