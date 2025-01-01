HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 9560!

They’re from Paris, MO, and have a goal of selling 3,000 boxes to donate supplies to the local homeless shelter and animal shelter.

Can you help them out?

If you need some recommendations, here is each girls’ favorite cookie:

Kenzie- Tagalongs

Westlyn- S’mores

Keaton- Thin Mints

Rylan- S’mores

Lena- Samoas

Emery- S’mores

Kaia- S’mores

Kylie- Tagalongs

River- Thin Mints

Annistyn- Samoas

Kyndall- Tagalongs

Willow- Thin Mints

Lauren- S’mores

Sadie- Tagalongs

What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie? Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!