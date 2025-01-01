Girl Scout Troop of the Week (Feb 10-16): Troop 70072

HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 70072!
They’re from Ashland, and have a goal of selling 350 boxes of cookies PER GIRL so they can have an exciting overnight adventure where they’ll build friendships and discover new skills!
Can you help them out?
[button color=”green” size=”big” link=”https://digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/troop70072c538″ target=”true”]Buy Cookies from Troop 70072[/button]
If you need some recommendations, here is each girls’ favorite cookie:
Sophia – Thin Mints
Halie – Caramel deLites
Madison – Adventurefuls
Bentley – Lemonades
Quinn – Adventurefuls
Belle – Caramel deLites
Lola – Adventurefuls
Audrey – Peanut Butter Patties & Lemonades
Lucy – Thin Mints
Adelynn – Caramel deLites
Harper – Adventurefuls
Gentry – Thin Mints
Charley – Adventurefuls
What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie? Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!