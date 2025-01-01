.

Girl Scout Troop of the Week (Feb 10-16): Troop 70072

HAPPY COOKIE WEEK, Troop 70072!

They’re from Ashland, and have a goal of selling 350 boxes of cookies PER GIRL so they can have an exciting overnight adventure where they’ll build friendships and discover new skills!

Can you help them out?

If you need some recommendations, here is each girls’ favorite cookie:

Sophia – Thin Mints
Halie – Caramel deLites
Madison – Adventurefuls
Bentley – Lemonades
Quinn – Adventurefuls
Belle – Caramel deLites
Lola – Adventurefuls
Audrey – Peanut Butter Patties & Lemonades
Lucy – Thin Mints
Adelynn – Caramel deLites
Harper – Adventurefuls
Gentry – Thin Mints
Charley – Adventurefuls

What is YOUR favorite Girl Scout Cookie? Honestly, there are no wrong answers, we’re talking COOKIES!

