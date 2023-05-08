There’s another opportunity for you to get paid to watch movies… but this time you have to take very detailed notes on ALL the car crashes and damages in the Fast and Furious franchise… so… you’ll probably spend more time paused than actively watching the movie! The gig is titled as a “Fast and Furious Claims Adjuster” and will pay you $1,000 and then an extra $100 to cover the cost of streaming fees, movie tickets, and snacks. BUT the deadline to apply is coming up! Applications must be submitted by May 19th (which coincidentally is the same day Fast X hits theaters) and you must be in the US and at least 18 years old. The winner will have 2 weeks after being notified to do their binge watching business.

Apply here!

If you get picked, can we be invited to your viewing party?? I’ll bring the popcorn!