Get Paid to Travel and Swim

Swimply, dubbed the AirBNB of pools, is going to cover your travel and accommodation expenses IN ADDITION to paying you up to $100,000 dollars to swim in pools across all 50 states! But you have to LOVE swimming and travel. Swimply is looking to find the best pools in the country and share the experiences with the magazine’s audience! If you’re interested, there’s a 150 word essay OR a 1 minute video required to explain why YOU are the perfect fit!

Here’s the link to more information and to apply! If you get it, can I come with you??