Get a “Sammy Pack” to Celebrate Ice Cream Sandwich Day

National Ice Cream Sandwich Day was yesterday (August 2nd) but M&Ms is celebrating through the 17th! 200 lucky winners can score a Sammy Pack, aka an ice cream sandwich fanny pack! It’s specially designed to keep your ice cream cold in the heat! Each winner will also score a 4 pack of M&Ms Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches, which, honestly is worth the entry right there!

I’m not a fanny pack person, but I might become one for this bad boy! Throw in a couple packs of peanut butter M&Ms, and I’m down to carry this all summer long! Plus, during festivals, it could keep your water bottles cold! I can think of a few great uses for this beyond just the ice cream sandwiches!

If you want to enter, here’s the link!