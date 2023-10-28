‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead At 54

Matthew Perry who played Chandler Bing on Friends has passed away at the age of 54

According to a TMZ report law enforcement officials say the actor was found dead at an L.A. area home where sources say the actor appears to have drowned. Emergency responders were called to the home responding to a call reporting cardiac arrest.

TMZ reports that he was found dead in a jacuzzi at the home and that there were no drugs found at the scene.

Representatives for Matthew Perry have not yet responded to requests for comment by several media outlets at this time.