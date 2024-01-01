.

Thank You Mid Missouri!

fooddrive thanks

Thank YOU for making the 18th Annual Y107 / Commerce Bank One-For-One Holiday Food drive to benefit The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri another HUGE success!

We’re now at OVER $98,300 and STILL counting!

To put it in perspective, that’s at least 393,200 MEALS YOU’VE helped provide!

Yes, donations continue to roll in, as we’re never really done, as there’s always a need.

Click here to donate!

BIG THANKS to some of our sponsors, like Commerce Bank, Inside Columbia Magazine, ABC17, and Columbia Professional Firefighters for helping out this year!

Also, THANKS to  Missouri Pork Association, Aurora Organic Diary, Advance OrthodonticsThe CrossingState Farm – Phyllis Nichols, Dunkle Distributing, and Missouri Eye Consultants

