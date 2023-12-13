Thank You Mid Missouri For Another Amazing Food Drive!

Thank YOU for making the 17th Annual Y107 / Commerce Bank One-For-One Holiday Food drive to benefit The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri another HUGE success!

We’re now at OVER $56,000 and STILL counting!

To put it in perspective, that’s at least 220,000 MEALS YOU’VE helped provide!

Yes, donations continue to roll in, as we’re never really done, as there’s always a need.

Donate online right now by clicking the link below!

Click here to donate!

BIG THANKS to some of our sponsors, like Commerce Bank, Inside Columbia Magazine, ABC17, and Columbia Professional Firefighters for helping out this year!

Also, THANKS to Missouri Pork Association, The Crossing, Advance Orthodontics, Aurora Organic Diary, Doug Perry Towing, Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners, Missouri Eye Consultants, Dunkle Distributing, and Hemme Construction.