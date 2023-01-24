Get Paid For Your Opinion and Help Us Make Y107 Better!

We want to be the best we can be, but we need your help to do that. We’re inviting people to join our focus group on Wednesday, September 6th at 6:00 pm.

We’ll pay you $25 for your time, and provide food and drinks.

If you’re available and want to help us out, please click the button below to fill out a quick questionnaire, and then we may be in touch to ask you to participate.

Thank you in advance!